Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $770,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after buying an additional 153,433 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,474,000 after purchasing an additional 36,671 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

Shares of DE traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $376.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,638. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $189.38 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

