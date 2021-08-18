Eads & Heald Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after acquiring an additional 435,352 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,958,000 after acquiring an additional 250,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,114,000 after acquiring an additional 136,678 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,100 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

Shares of AA stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.61. 8,006,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,128,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.64. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

