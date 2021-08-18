Eads & Heald Wealth Management Raises Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

NYSE SNA traded down $5.70 on Tuesday, reaching $225.93. The company had a trading volume of 350,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $138.94 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

