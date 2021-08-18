Eads & Heald Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.69. 4,309,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.75 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $222.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

