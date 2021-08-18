Eads & Heald Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.48. 1,679,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.72. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.