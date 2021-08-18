Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.22. 673,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,039. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.43. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.14 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

