Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 54 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.41. 932,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.67.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

