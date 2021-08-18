Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $186,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $380.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

