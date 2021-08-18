Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $695,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.35. 129,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

