Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $24.25. 64,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,644. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.51. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

