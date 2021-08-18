Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,517 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after buying an additional 4,792,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,449,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.17. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

