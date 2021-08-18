Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 841 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 841 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $338,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,362 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in NIKE by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,058 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE stock opened at $169.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.47 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

