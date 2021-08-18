Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $518.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,339. The business’s 50 day moving average is $518.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $229.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.