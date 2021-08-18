Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Eagle Materials makes up 4.5% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Eagle Materials worth $41,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after buying an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,963,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $155.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.47.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,463 shares of company stock worth $12,809,237. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

