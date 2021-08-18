Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Purchased by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.12% of Eastern Bankshares worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,644,000 after purchasing an additional 801,595 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,201,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,466,000 after acquiring an additional 446,234 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $8,253,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 372,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $6,038,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

EBC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $19.26. 21,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,912. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 32.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.73. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

