EasyFi (EZ) Market Cap Reaches $15.64 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a total market cap of $15.64 million and $3.36 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $6.19 or 0.00013737 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00058182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $380.32 or 0.00843655 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00100872 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.