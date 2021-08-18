eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger Sells 14,584 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

eBay stock opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,481,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.