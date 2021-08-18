eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger Sells 14,584 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
eBay stock opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.48.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,481,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About eBay
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
