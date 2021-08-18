Eden Reaches Market Cap of $2.11 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. Eden has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $415,290.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Eden has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00057512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.21 or 0.00852036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00104566 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

