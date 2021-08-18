Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) Increases Dividend to GBX 20 Per Share

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Edge Performance VCT Public’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:EDGH opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.50. Edge Performance VCT Public has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.20 ($1.61).

About Edge Performance VCT Public

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

