Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) Increases Dividend to GBX 20 Per Share

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Edge Performance VCT Public’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:EDGH opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.50. Edge Performance VCT Public has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.20 ($1.61).
