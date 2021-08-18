Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Elanco Animal Health stock remained flat at $$31.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 19,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

