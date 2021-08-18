Electromed (ELMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

ELMD traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. 19,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Electromed stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 322.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Electromed worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

