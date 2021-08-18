Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

EA traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $139.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,058. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.85.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,477 shares of company stock valued at $18,206,941 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.