Electrum Dark (ELD) Market Capitalization Achieves $10,741.80

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $10,741.80 and $92.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

