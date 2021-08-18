Elitium Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $3.84 or 0.00008387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $107.13 million and $874,395.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.16 or 0.00858720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00048354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00104445 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,457 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

