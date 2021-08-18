Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. 21,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,473. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $17.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

