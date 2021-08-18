Emerald Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 286.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 161.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 625,983 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 482,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.87. 66,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,971. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.03. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $186.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,281. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

