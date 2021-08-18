Emerald Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,199. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

