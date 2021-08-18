Emerald Advisors LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $115.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,928. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.