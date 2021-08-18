Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases 2,073 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of MS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 652,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $104.77. The company has a market cap of $187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

