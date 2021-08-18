Emerald Advisors LLC Takes $547,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,651. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

