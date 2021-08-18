Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,319. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $104.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

