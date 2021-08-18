EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Acquires £148.50 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby acquired 11 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($194.02).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Peter Southby purchased 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,196 ($15.63) per share, for a total transaction of £143.52 ($187.51).

On Monday, June 14th, Peter Southby purchased 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,186 ($15.50) per share, for a total transaction of £154.18 ($201.44).

EMIS stock opened at GBX 1,378 ($18.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £872.43 million and a P/E ratio of 28.95. EMIS Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,378 ($18.00). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,220.54.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

