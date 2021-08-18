Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 46,278 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 346.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 276,749 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHC traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.20. 598,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.31. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

