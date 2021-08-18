Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded up 1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 24.91. 3,291,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,178. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 26.04.

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 2,033,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at 1,994,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endeavor Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.38.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

