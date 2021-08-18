Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Short Interest Down 24.2% in July

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,070,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 27,810,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Endo International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $870.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $820,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. increased their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

