Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Short Interest Down 24.2% in July

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,070,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 27,810,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Endo International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $870.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $10.89.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. increased their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
