EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $89.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

