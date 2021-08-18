Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 276.58%.

NASDAQ:NETI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,516. The firm has a market cap of $207.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11. Eneti has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Eneti at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NETI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

