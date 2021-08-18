Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGIEY opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $594.58 million for the quarter.

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.