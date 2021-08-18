Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Up 23.3% in July

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.97. 480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,537. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $148.56 and a twelve month high of $269.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,055,000 after buying an additional 24,577 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 683,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,195,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enstar Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,136,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Enstar Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,277,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

