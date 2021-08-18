Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.85. The stock had a trading volume of 643,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,381. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.39. Entegris has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,839,865 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

