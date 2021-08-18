Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 243.01% and a negative net margin of 3,448.54%.

Shares of ENTX opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.69. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENTX shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entera Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

