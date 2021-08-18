Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Announces Earnings Results

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 243.01% and a negative net margin of 3,448.54%.

Entera Bio stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a market cap of $119.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.69.

ENTX has been the subject of several research reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entera Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

