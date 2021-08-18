Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTX. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entera Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.