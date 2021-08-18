Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 243.01% and a negative net margin of 3,448.54%.

NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

