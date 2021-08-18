EPIQ Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,402 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Roblox by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

RBLX traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $78.68. 21,672,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,137,387. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 in the last quarter.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

