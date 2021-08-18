EPIQ Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,402 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Roblox by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.
RBLX traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $78.68. 21,672,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,137,387. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.
In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 in the last quarter.
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
