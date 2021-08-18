EPIQ Capital Group LLC Invests $396,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RBLX stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,672,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137,387. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.
In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
