EPIQ Capital Group LLC Invests $396,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,672,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137,387. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

