Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 158.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $827.81 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $845.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $817.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.28.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,957 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,432. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

