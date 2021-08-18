Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.99

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 15363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,554,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

