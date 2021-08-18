Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.99

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 15363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.13.
Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.