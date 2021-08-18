Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$163.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$162.11.

Shares of EQB opened at C$151.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$73.49 and a one year high of C$159.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$140.58.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 17.040002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total value of C$294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,582,638.75. Also, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,188.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $988,870.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

