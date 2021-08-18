Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

WTRG stock opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock worth $2,329,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

